Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 64.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,579 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded up 1.95% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 18,322,398 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $61.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.21 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.49.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

