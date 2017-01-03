Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded up 1.95% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. 18,321,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Vetr cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.49.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

