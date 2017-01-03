Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.71 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

