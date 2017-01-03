Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.59.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight Company to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

In related news, EVP Britta Bomhard bought 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $179,705.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,705.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Dierker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Company during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 97.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 28.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) traded up 0.18% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. 982,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Church & Dwight Company has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business earned $870.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Company had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Company will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

