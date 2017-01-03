Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stake Increased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Chevron Corporation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded up 0.13% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. 7,404,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $222.47 billion. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. Chevron Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -540.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Chevron Corporation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

