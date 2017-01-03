Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Stake Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,365 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 482,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,101 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company earned $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.05%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Stake Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/charles-river-laboratories-international-inc-crl-stake-reduced-by-king-luther-capital-management-corp/1138969.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corporation set a $93.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $326,645.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,862.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Richard Reese sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $326,490.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,749.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.