ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on ChannelAdvisor Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) remained flat at $14.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20,037 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $370.00 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/channeladvisor-corporation-ecom-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages/1138938.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation by 56.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor Corporation

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is a provider of software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable its retailer and manufacturer customers to integrate and manage their merchandise sales across various online channels. Through its platform, the Company enables its customers to connect with various sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg and Sears, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and other channels, such as Facebook and Pinterest.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.