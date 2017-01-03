CenturyLink’s (CTL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised shares of CenturyLink from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of CenturyLink from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 23.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80. CenturyLink has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CenturyLink had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business earned $4.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CenturyLink will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

In related news, EVP David D. Cole sold 30,000 shares of CenturyLink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey P. Perry sold 10,000 shares of CenturyLink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 14.7% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of CenturyLink during the third quarter worth $123,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 1.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CenturyLink by 95.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenturyLink during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

