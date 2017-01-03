CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,159,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CenturyLink were worth $196,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in CenturyLink by 14.7% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CenturyLink during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in CenturyLink by 1.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CenturyLink by 95.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenturyLink during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) opened at 23.78 on Tuesday. CenturyLink, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. CenturyLink had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTL. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded CenturyLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price target on CenturyLink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

In other CenturyLink news, Director William Arthur Owens bought 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $999,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,671.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David D. Cole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

