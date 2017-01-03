Cempra, Inc. (CEMP) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their hold rating on shares of Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEMP. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cempra in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cempra from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cempra and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) traded up 4.464% on Monday, hitting $2.925. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,013 shares. The company’s market cap is $153.21 million. Cempra has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cempra will post ($2.34) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cempra by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,671,000 after buying an additional 220,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cempra by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Cempra by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cempra by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

