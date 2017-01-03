Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush downgraded Cedar Fair, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on Cedar Fair, L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) traded down 1.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. 210,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.44. Cedar Fair, L.P. had a return on equity of 768.42% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Cedar Fair, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post $3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Cedar Fair, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Cedar Fair, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 122.14%.

In other Cedar Fair, L.P. news, VP Robert A. Decker sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,587.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,487,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,289,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 23.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,133,000 after buying an additional 201,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 952,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company owns approximately 10 amusement parks, three outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and five hotels. The Company operates through amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities segment. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Dorney Park), located near Allentown in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania; Valleyfair, located near Minneapolis/St.

