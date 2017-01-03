Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded up 0.34% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 268,433 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/cathay-general-bancorp-caty-shares-sold-by-swiss-national-bank/1139225.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, CFO Heng W. Chen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heng W. Chen sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,547,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); approximately seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, in which the Bank is the sole limited partner; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.