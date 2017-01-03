Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) traded up 1.05% on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,163 shares. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Carpenter Technology Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm earned $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 63,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $2,447,339.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,832.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

