Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,281.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 398.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) traded up 3.49% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 4,459,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/cardinal-health-inc-cah-shares-sold-by-alerus-financial-na/1139182.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

In other Cardinal Health news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $15,540,863.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 682,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,635,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.