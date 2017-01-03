Capital Growth Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,220,000 Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,220,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 193.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 32.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.62 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.26.

In other news, insider Gary E. Dickerson sold 229,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $6,831,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $152,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc (Applied) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Silicon Systems, Applied Global Services, Display, and Energy and Environmental Solutions.

