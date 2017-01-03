Capital Growth Management LP Increases Position in Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)

Capital Growth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Colony Starwood Homes accounts for 1.9% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Colony Starwood Homes were worth $40,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 574.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Starwood Homes during the third quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 121.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Colony Starwood Homes during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded up 0.364% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.915. The company had a trading volume of 39,056 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.94 billion. Colony Starwood Homes has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Colony Starwood Homes had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business earned $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Starwood Homes will post ($0.71) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Colony Starwood Homes’s payout ratio is currently -59.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Growth Management LP Increases Position in Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/capital-growth-management-lp-increases-position-in-colony-starwood-homes-sfr/1138861.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Colony Starwood Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Starwood Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nomura cut Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wood & Company cut Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: single-family rental (SFRs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in residential properties, and non-performing residential mortgage loans (NPLs), which includes the business activities associated with its investments in NPLs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Starwood Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Starwood Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.