California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,100 Shares of Centene Corporation (CNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Centene Corporation by 303.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Centene Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 263,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Centene Corporation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) traded up 1.56% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 740,191 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Centene Corporation had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post $4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $63,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

