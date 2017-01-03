BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,092 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight Company were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Company by 43.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Company during the second quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Company by 162.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. 3,126,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company earned $870.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Company had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Church & Dwight Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight Company to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Dierker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.43 per share, with a total value of $222,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,347.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

