BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $4,373,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,273,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,757,000 after buying an additional 3,692,877 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $278,774,000. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,654,000. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 133.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 980,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,065,000 after buying an additional 560,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,766,000 after buying an additional 341,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded up 0.66% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. 2,609,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $835.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post $6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.84.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Bruce J. Freyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $668,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $112,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,610.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc is engaged in the production of analog semiconductors. The Company supports automotive, broadband, wireless infrastructure, energy management, Global Positioning System (GPS), industrial, medical, military, wireless networking, smartphone and tablet applications. The Company’s portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, infrastructure radio frequency (RF) subsystems, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops (PLLs), synthesizers, voltage controlled oscillator power dividers (VCOs), power dividers/combiners, power management devices, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

