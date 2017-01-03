BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $4,219,000 Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation by 1,438.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 52,202 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $4,219,000 Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/bryn-mawr-trust-co-has-4219000-position-in-bryn-mawr-bank-corporation-bmtc/1139204.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 22,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $673,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance, and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.