Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after buying an additional 194,275 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 74.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 22.5% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 878,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after buying an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) traded down 0.09% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 611,844 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/brown-brown-inc-bro-position-increased-by-rhumbline-advisers/1139111.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.62.

In related news, EVP Richard Freebourn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,072,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $435,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.