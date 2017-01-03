Brokerages Set InterOil Corporation (IOC) PT at $51.20

InterOil Corporation (NYSE:IOC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterOil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

InterOil Corporation (NYSE:IOC) opened at 47.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. InterOil Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s market cap is $2.39 billion.

InterOil Corporation (NYSE:IOC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company earned $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. InterOil Corporation’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterOil Corporation will post ($1.65) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter valued at $13,391,000. Societe Generale acquired a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter valued at $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About InterOil Corporation

InterOil Corporation (InterOil) is an oil and gas business with a sole focus on Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company’s segments include Upstream and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes exploration, appraisal and development of hydrocarbon structures in PNG. The Corporate segment provides support to the Company’s other business segments through business development and improvement activities, general services, administration, human resources, executive management, financing and treasury, government affairs and investor relations.

