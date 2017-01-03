Brokerages Set $5.00 Price Target for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McEwen Mining an industry rank of 32 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 4.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 9.9% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 16.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) opened at 2.91 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million and a P/E ratio of 83.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. Its segments include Mexico, Argentina and the United States. It classifies its mineral properties into Production Properties, Advanced-Stage Properties and Exploration Properties.

