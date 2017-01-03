Brokerages Set $27.00 Target Price for MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (MSFG)

MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MainSource Financial Group an industry rank of 17 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) opened at 34.40 on Thursday. MainSource Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from MainSource Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MainSource Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainSource Financial Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary: MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

