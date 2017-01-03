Brokerages Expect American States Water Company (AWR) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the six brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American States Water Company an industry rank of 141 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of American States Water Company from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) traded down 0.933% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.135. The stock had a trading volume of 48,958 shares. American States Water Company has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.707 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.14 million. American States Water Company had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water Company will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $731,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American States Water Company by 80.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in American States Water Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American States Water Company by 361.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in American States Water Company during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in American States Water Company by 9.6% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Company Profile

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as various subsidiaries of ASUS. The Company’s segments include water, electric and contracted services. Within the segments, AWR has two principal business units, water and electric service utility operations, conducted through GSWC, and contracted services conducted through ASUS and its subsidiaries.

