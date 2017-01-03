Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corp. is one of the world’s largest producers of air cooled gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services these products for original equipment manufacturers worldwide. These engines are primarily aluminum alloy gasoline engines. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Briggs & Stratton Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) opened at 22.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $952.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton Corporation had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Corporation will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

In other news, Chairman Todd J. Teske sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 366,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,427. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Reitman sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $303,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 7.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 19.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 19.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 26.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

