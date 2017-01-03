Boston Partners Has $3,003,000 Position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)

Boston Partners continued to hold its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,604 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp during the second quarter valued at about $700,000. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 24.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 14.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 28.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) traded down 0.55% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. 1,050,886 shares of the stock traded hands. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $81.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $5.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

WYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 516 shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $34,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $184,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

