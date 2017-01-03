Boston Partners Continues to Hold Position in First Data Corporation (FDC)

Boston Partners continued to hold its stake in shares of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,906 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Data Corporation were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Data Corporation during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Data Corporation during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 31.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) traded up 4.86% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,528 shares. The company’s market cap is $13.56 billion. First Data Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Data Corporation had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Data Corporation will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised First Data Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Data Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

