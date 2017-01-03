Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (BUFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:BUFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. develops, produces, markets and sells pet food primarily in the United States. The Company’s product lines include BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Naturally Fresh line. It offers dry foods, wet foods as well as treats for puppies, adult dogs, senior dogs and litters for kittens, adult cats and mature cats. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. “

BUFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) opened at 24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 242.34%. The business earned $288 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 553.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 429,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 123,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 16.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

