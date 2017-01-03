Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Position Lowered by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,425,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,440,000 after buying an additional 131,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,636,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,590,000 after buying an additional 478,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,232,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,492,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 371,623 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.84. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 287,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $4,929,052.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,744.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc (Bloomin’ Brands) is a holding company engaged in operating casual dining restaurants. The Company has a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates approximately 1,340 restaurants and franchises over 170 restaurants across approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and approximately 20 countries.

