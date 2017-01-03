BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $12,605,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 69.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $4,367,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 461,220 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.34 billion. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm earned $592 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.28%.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 37,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $600,917.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Zandman sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $441,075.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,422.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs. The Diodes segment’s products include rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and power modules.

