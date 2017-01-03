BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $161,751,000 Stake in Leucadia National Corporation (LUK)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Leucadia National Corporation were worth $161,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Leucadia National Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Pastel & Associes SA purchased a new stake in Leucadia National Corporation during the second quarter valued at $12,094,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leucadia National Corporation during the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Leucadia National Corporation during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) opened at 23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Leucadia National Corporation has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Leucadia National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leucadia National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price objective on Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Leucadia National Corporation Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

