BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,857,355 Life Storage, Inc. (LSI)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,857,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $576,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $2,819,000. MSI Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $907,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) opened at 85.26 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $108.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. purchased 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $216,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,582.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.51 per share, with a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

