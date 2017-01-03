BlackRock Inc. Purchases 23,318 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,082.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 350.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) traded up 1.15% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,371 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.67. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $125,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,184.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,578.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,001,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,533,029.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. The Company owns hotel properties throughout the United States. The Company owns approximately 180 hotels operating in over 30 states with an aggregate of approximately 22,960 rooms.

