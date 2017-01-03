BlackRock Inc. Has $4,146,000 Position in IMS Health Holdings Inc (IMS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IMS Health Holdings were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMS. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 31.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IMS Health Holdings by 83.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMS Health Holdings Inc (NYSE:IMS) remained flat at $31.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. IMS Health Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IMS Health Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

About IMS Health Holdings

IMS Health Holdings, Inc (IMS) is an information and technology services company that provides solutions to its clients in the healthcare industry. The Company has its presence in over 100 countries. The Company’s data set contains over 10 petabytes of data and over 500 million patient records. It serves healthcare organizations and life science companies, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer health and medical device manufacturers, as well as distributors, providers, payers, government agencies, policymakers, researchers and the financial community.

