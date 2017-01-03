BlackRock Fund Advisors Purchases 100,497 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Kohl’s Corporation were worth $133,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,854,000 after buying an additional 129,429 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,330,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,894,000 after buying an additional 410,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,342,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,465,000 after buying an additional 81,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,864,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,383,000 after buying an additional 114,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation by 29.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,410,000 after buying an additional 906,801 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) opened at 49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business earned $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kohl’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “mixed” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

In other Kohl’s Corporation news, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 27,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $1,434,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 71,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,969,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

