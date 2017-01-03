BlackRock Fund Advisors Acquires 150,172 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $134,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 230.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 695,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,606,000 after buying an additional 484,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) opened at 39.03 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America Corporation raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes and sells organic and natural products under brand names, which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company operates in five segments: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Hain Pure Protein. The Company’s brands include Almond Dream, Arrowhead Mills, BluePrint, Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Danival, DeBoles, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Europe’s Best, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper’s, Gale’s, Garden of Eatin’, GG UniqueFiber, Hartley’s, Health Valley, Imagine, Johnson’s Juice Co, Lima, Linda McCartney, MaraNatha, New Covent Garden Soup Co, Rice Dream, Robertson’s, Rudi’s Organic Bakery, Rudi’s Gluten-Free Bakery, Sensible Portions, Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials and Soy Dream, among others.

