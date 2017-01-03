BlackRock Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Torchmark Corporation (TMK)

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Torchmark Corporation were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 27.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torchmark Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 700.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 199.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 550,194 shares. Torchmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Torchmark Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm earned $990 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Torchmark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Torchmark Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Torchmark Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Torchmark Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, VP Arvelia Bowie sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $370,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Lutek sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Torchmark Corporation

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

