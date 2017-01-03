BCE, Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,528,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BCE were worth $348,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 324,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 28.8% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 99,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. CGOV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) opened at 43.24 on Tuesday. BCE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. BCE had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

