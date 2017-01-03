Barrington Research Downgrades NIC Inc. (EGOV) to Market Perform

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGOV. Sidoti downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) opened at 23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.55. NIC has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. NIC had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company earned $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from NIC’s previous special dividend of $0.55.

In related news, Director Ross C. Hartley sold 240,458 shares of NIC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $6,057,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,236.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NIC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIC by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NIC by 33.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth about $11,536,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Other Software & Services category includes its subsidiaries that provide software development and services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies.

