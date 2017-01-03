Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) opened at 0.83 on Monday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $83.74 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails.

