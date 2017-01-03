Barclays PLC Increases Citigroup Inc. (C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.03 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.49.

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded up 1.516% on Tuesday, hitting $60.331. 13,529,111 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.121 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $61.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/barclays-plc-increases-citigroup-inc-c-price-target-to-70-00/1139038.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.