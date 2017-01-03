Barclays PLC Increases Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Price Target to $31.00

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) opened at 27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/barclays-plc-increases-axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-price-target-to-31-00/1138651.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,428,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,796,000 after buying an additional 2,629,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,726,000 after buying an additional 1,722,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,909,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,374,000 after buying an additional 250,308 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 154.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,705,000 after buying an additional 4,629,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,003,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,719,000 after buying an additional 325,053 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.