Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 47,956 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 35,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,823 shares. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (Piedmont) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management, development and disposition of primarily Class A office buildings located in the United States office markets. The Company operates through its real estate assets segment.

