Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22,141,000 Stake in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global PLC were worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Global PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global PLC by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 4.4% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 959,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after buying an additional 40,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 725,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 12,892,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,663,000 after buying an additional 345,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) traded up 0.69% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,643 shares. The company’s market cap is $27.92 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-22141000-stake-in-liberty-global-plc-lbtya/1138930.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wunderlich lowered their price objective on Liberty Global PLC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In other Liberty Global PLC news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $118,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,282.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global PLC

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.