Bank of Montreal Can Sells 961 Shares of Synnex Corporation (SNX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synnex Corporation were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,350,000 after buying an additional 319,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 101.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 589,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after buying an additional 296,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 269,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 35.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 294,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Synnex Corporation by 315.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.24. 179,971 shares of the company were exchanged. Synnex Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $128.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synnex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Synnex Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Synnex Corporation from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Synnex Corporation from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Synnex Corporation from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other Synnex Corporation news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 41,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $4,313,589.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,172,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $116,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,859 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synnex Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation is a process services company. The Company offers a range of services to resellers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial and insurance institutions, and other industry verticals across the world. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

