Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,755 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 971.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.72. 1,076,325 shares of the stock were exchanged. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.60 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Daniel R. Tisch bought 50,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $4,426,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $4,119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

