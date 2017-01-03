Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EQT GP Holdings, were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in EQT GP Holdings, by 184.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,519,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,632,595 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT GP Holdings, by 22.1% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,542,000 after buying an additional 578,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EQT GP Holdings, by 55.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 766,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 273,169 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc OH purchased a new position in EQT GP Holdings, during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in EQT GP Holdings, by 18.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP) traded up 0.56% on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,991 shares. EQT GP Holdings, LP has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

EQT GP Holdings, (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.61 million. EQT GP Holdings, had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT GP Holdings, LP will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT GP Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EQT GP Holdings, in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT GP Holdings, currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

EQT GP Holdings, Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company is formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

