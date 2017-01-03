Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Stake Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,745,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,634 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal makes up 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $311,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1,196.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) opened at 71.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.25. The business earned $5.28 billion during the quarter. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post $5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6549 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Dundee Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank Of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a financial services company. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank’s operating groups include Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets (BMO CM) and Corporate Services, including Technology and Operations.

