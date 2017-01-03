Bank of America Corporation Downgrades Medtronic PLC (MDT) to Neutral

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr upgraded Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.83 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $94.00 target price on Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 71.23 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $89.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic PLC’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen acquired 13,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,048.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.27 per share, with a total value of $146,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $429,674,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 356.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,508,000 after buying an additional 3,128,250 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4,597.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,419,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,954,000 after buying an additional 2,367,871 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $198,656,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $168,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

